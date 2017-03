× 2 developers make pitches for West Bend land

WEST BEND — West Bend officials are looking at two offers to build apartments on a former industrial property in West Bend.

The eight-acre property was formerly occupied by Gehl Company’s headquarters until 2008.

Both of the new proposals are for multi-family housing.

A city review team will consider the two offers and meet with developers in two weeks to discuss the plans.

