Accountants responsible for best picture flub at Oscars will never return to the show

LOS ANGELES — The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best picture flub at the 2017 Academy Awards will never return to the Oscars show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs told The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday, March 1st following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscars show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.