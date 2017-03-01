“Best moment of my life!” Boy with rare condition gets to serve as basketball announcer for a night

MUKWONAGO — It is rare that the person announcing the athletes is the center of attention during a game, but a sixth grader stole the spotlight from players during a high school basketball game.

Basketball fans from two different schools recently cheered together. Green was the color of choice, even though both schools usually sport blue — and it was all because of Paul Koscinski.

“It was cool!” Koscinski said of his opportunity to serve as a guest announcer.

“To know Paul is to love Paul,” Amy Johannes, Koscinski’s instructional assistant said.

And to know Paul, is also to know that he is a big sports fan.

“Football, baseball and basketball,” Koscinski said.

Koscinski has a rare genetic condition called Kabuki syndrome. He does play some sports, but there’s something else he really wants to be instead of an athlete. He wants to be an announcer — and there’s one person’s job he’s gunning for.

“Paul is our little Bob Uecker. Paul knows everything about sports,” Johannes said.

Johannes helps the Mukwonago sixth grader, and her generosity made Koscinski’s dream of being an announcer come true.

“Thanks to Mrs. Johannes,” Koscinski said.

Johannes bid on an item at a fundraiser for Friends of Mukwonago Athletics.

“There was something about share the mic with your kid, and I thought of him, Paul, immediately,” Johannes said.

After winning, she donated it to Koscinski, creating Paul’s big night. But Johannes and others didn’t stop there. They created another surprise for Koscinski.

“Green is a symbol of the Kabuki syndrome which Paul has. One of the moms said ‘let’s do green.’ I told one person, Mom told one person, then everybody kept telling another person. Somebody else got involved. The whole community has been involved now — and it’s just this little guy, the people here all in green speaks volumes,” Johannes said.

Koscinski said it was a night he’ll never forget.

“I heard how loud they were. It was awesome to hear how many people were here just because of me. It was cool. It was awesome. I think it was the best moment of my life probably,” Koscinski said.

The gift was something Johannes was more than happy to give to Koscinski.

“Our guy is always smiling. Just a special, special guy. We are lucky to have him. I’m lucky to be able to work with him,” Johannes said.

Kabuki syndrome is gene mutation that’s equally found in males and females. Some studies have shown that it effects one in every 10,000 births.

