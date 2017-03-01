LIVE VIDEO: Road conditions on the freeway system
LIVE VIDEO: View weather conditions on the FOX6 Weather Deck from the Snow Stick web cam
Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

Bucks Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surprises students at Rufus King H.S.

Posted 10:52 am, March 1, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Basketball legend turned author and political activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in town to give a speech and take questions on Thursday, March 2nd at the Milwaukee Theatre. He is a guest of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Distinguished Lecture Series and the Muslim Student Association.

Before he makes that appearance, Abdul-Jabbar surprised students at Rufus King High School on Wednesday morning. He spoke to the students about the importance of education and breaking barriers.

Tickets for the Thursday event are free to UWM students. Tickets for others are $10 in advance for faculty, staff and alumni, and $15 for the general public. At the door, the cost is $5 more. Tickets can be obtained at the information center in the UWM Student Union or by calling 414-229-4825. In addition, members of the general public can purchase tickets online at dls.uwm.edu.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s