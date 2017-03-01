Bucks Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar surprises students at Rufus King H.S.

MILWAUKEE — Basketball legend turned author and political activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is in town to give a speech and take questions on Thursday, March 2nd at the Milwaukee Theatre. He is a guest of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Distinguished Lecture Series and the Muslim Student Association.

Before he makes that appearance, Abdul-Jabbar surprised students at Rufus King High School on Wednesday morning. He spoke to the students about the importance of education and breaking barriers.

Bucks Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar surprises students at Rufus King High School this morning during his stop in Milwaukee. #NBACares pic.twitter.com/s9LkmXKyUj — Bucks Community (@BucksCommunity) March 1, 2017

Tickets for the Thursday event are free to UWM students. Tickets for others are $10 in advance for faculty, staff and alumni, and $15 for the general public. At the door, the cost is $5 more. Tickets can be obtained at the information center in the UWM Student Union or by calling 414-229-4825. In addition, members of the general public can purchase tickets online at dls.uwm.edu.