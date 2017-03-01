Caught on camera: Brazen burglar walks eerily past sleeping homeowner, unintimidated by dog

MIAMI, Florida — A brazen burglar was caught on camera, inside a woman’s Miami home as she slept on a couch!

The frightening encounter lasted a few minutes. Two surveillance cameras captured the crook at work in the middle of the night. The female suspect can be seen cautiously peeking into a bedroom, only to come back out seconds later.

Laura Lucas was asleep on the couch — unaware of what was happening. This, as the thief walked eerily past her to peek into another room.

“I looked at the video and that’s when I saw what happened and I just couldn’t believe it. Walking right past me to go look in another room and see what else she could find of value,” Lucas said.

Moments earlier, the thief rifled through Lucas’ bag and made off with cash, jewelry and an expensive watch.

“She went down and found the wallet with the cash and stuck it here and picked up my watch,” Lucas said.

The most brazen part of the break-in was when the woman walked towards a side door — and stopped. The video shows she appeared to look at something and walked out. It was only then that a dog noticed the unexpected guest.

“She left and then the dog came to see what she was doing. She came back and he jumped up to say hello!” Lucas said.

The thief, confident Cooper wouldn’t bark or bite, came back into the home and grabbed the keys to an Audi parked in the driveway.

Lucas said she’s shaken by the incident — her sense of security gone.

“I could not sleep the first night. I barely slept the next night,” Lucas said.

This incident remains under investigation.