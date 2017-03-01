LIVE VIDEO: View weather conditions on the FOX6 Weather Deck from the Snow Stick web cam
Winter Weather ADVISORY for most of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

Changes sought to Wisconsin bill to help terminally ill

Posted 11:15 am, March 1, 2017, by
Madison State Capitol (winter)

MADISON — New restrictions to a bill in the Wisconsin Legislature that would make more experimental drugs available to terminally ill patients don’t go far enough to address concerns of the state’s doctors who oppose the measure.

The proposal has bipartisan support but faces strong opposition from the Wisconsin Medical Society. That group representing doctors argues that quickly approving experimental drugs could give patients false hope.

The Assembly’s Health Committee was scheduled to vote Wednesday on possible changes to the bill.

Its sponsor Republican Rep. Pat Snyder wants to require that the patient seeking experimental drugs first be ineligible or unable to participate in a clinical trial within 100 miles of their home.

But Wisconsin Medical Society lobbyist Mark Grapentine says that doesn’t go far enough to address concerns the group has.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • rocking aunt

    What about the right to die? That should also be a choice. You shouldn’t have to spend your self into bankruptcy to squeak out an extra month or two of “life” in a hospital bed not knowing who you are, where you are, with every conceivable means of medicine forced into you.

    Reply Report comment