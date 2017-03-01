“Everyone will be out:” Long day and night for plow drivers in West Bend after round of snow

WEST BEND — All of southeastern Wisconsin was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1st — one week after we saw a high temperature of 71 degrees in Milwaukee! Snow made travel treacherous in some parts of the FOX6 viewing area.

Crews were out all day in West Bend, clearing roadways.

Meanwhile, a tractor-trailer fire shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 60 in Washington County Wednesday afternoon, after nearly six inches of snow fell throughout the day.

Jason Stendahl was out plowing in West Bend beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“We are moving snow, plowing snow. We put in a lot of long hours,” Stendahl said.

Stendahl’s company is responsible for nearly 200 properties. He said Wednesday’s snowfall was a wet one.

“More work for the trucks, more work for us,” Stendahl said.

After last week’s warm temperatures, Stendahl said this was a tricky snow to cart away.

“With the weather we’ve had, being so warm, the frost is out of the ground, so you got to be real careful on how you plow the snow. Stay away from all the edges on the lots so you don’t go off the parking lot and tear up a lot of grass,” Stendahl said.

As the snow tapered off Wednesday night, the real work began for Stendahl and his crew.

“Everyone will be out,” Stendahl said. “We have flashing yellow lights on. I have lights behind me when we’re backing up. People see that. If they could give us a little room to be able to do the job — we’re here to try to make the lots, you know, workable for everyone.”

FOX6 News is waiting for information on that tractor-trailer fire. As of 8:00 p.m., officials were still on scene.

