FOX6 Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway: And the winner is…

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News and Toyota teamed up for a “Salute to Veterans” and their families. We held a special contest just for them and the winner, announced on Wednesday, March 1st, received a brand new 2017 RAV4 XLE AWD SUV.

Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 encouraged everyone to nominate a veteran or a veteran’s family for the contest.

Six finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations.

Kevin Watson

Philip Poulos, Jr.

Ryan Wick

Michell Christofferson

Cheryl Morris

Patrick Ndon

On Wednesday afternoon, at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show, the grand prize winner was announced! The happy new owner of the beautiful, shiny, brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4 is Michell Christofferson of Cudahy! She served in the Air Force for 10 years.

Michell was nominated by her friend, Tammy. She submitted the following: