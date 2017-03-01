FOX6 Toyota Salute to Veterans 2017 RAV4 Giveaway: And the winner is…

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News and Toyota teamed up for a “Salute to Veterans” and their families. We held a special contest just for them and the winner, announced on Wednesday, March 1st, received a brand new 2017 RAV4 XLE AWD SUV.
Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives. FOX6 encouraged everyone to nominate a veteran or a veteran’s family for the contest.
Six finalists were selected from more than 100 nominations.
- Kevin Watson
- Philip Poulos, Jr.
- Ryan Wick
- Michell Christofferson
- Cheryl Morris
- Patrick Ndon
On Wednesday afternoon, at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show, the grand prize winner was announced! The happy new owner of the beautiful, shiny, brand new 2017 Toyota RAV4 is Michell Christofferson of Cudahy! She served in the Air Force for 10 years.
Michell was nominated by her friend, Tammy. She submitted the following:
"I’m nominating a close friend, Michell. She is an Air Force veteran who served for ten years. She has raised three boys being a single mother and is one of the hardest working women I know. She is always there to help others and doesn’t do enough for herself. Her oldest son joined the ARMY senior year. Shortly afterwards he was deployed to serve in Iraq. On April 21, 2008 Steven was killed by a roadside bomb. This is a mother’s worst nightmare. She still had to be strong for her other two boys plus deal with her emotions. She has come a long way. Her youngest son and my son graduated together in 2015. Her son Dillon joined the Army reserve. Dillon is now being deployed overseas. I would like to give back to Michell for all she does and has sacrificed."