Germantown police seek tips after tires punctured on 23 vehicles in 1 day!

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police need your help.

Police say 23 vehicles had their tires punctured Tuesday, February 28th.

The vehicles were all parked in people’s driveways.

If you have any information, please call the Germantown Police Department at 262-253-7780 or the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at: 1-800-232-0594. The Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 per case to citizens who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of criminals in Washington County. The source of information can remain anonymous.