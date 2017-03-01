MILWAUKEE -- The Nintendo Switch is the company's newest gaming system and it arrives in stores this Friday. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Hands on with the Nintendo Switch
-
Nintendo’s mini-sized classic console is worth the hype
-
Super Mario Run arrives on Apple devices
-
Nintendo-themed lands set for all Universal parks
-
17 things we’re looking forward to in 2017
-
How will road work impact your holiday travels? WisDOT officials explain
-
-
Zoo Interchange project: Major traffic switch set for late December, early January
-
Gov. Walker defends proposed switch to self-insurance program for public workers
-
GasBuddy.com: Price of gas could hit nearly $3 per gallon by May!
-
Best Buy employees chip in to buy Wii U for kid who visited store daily
-
Milwaukee’s 18th annual Holiday Lights Festival sets the city aglow November 17th
-
-
Major traffic switch on westbound I-94 to occur overnight on January 3rd & 4th
-
Schwarzenegger responds to Pres. Trump’s prayer breakfast comments: ‘Let’s switch jobs’
-
Behind the scenes at Koss — see what goes into making their world famous headphones