“It’s beyond words:” Newest member of Packers Fan HOF surprised during appointment for cancer treatment

Posted 4:41 pm, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, March 1, 2017

WAUWATOSA -- There was a big surprise Wednesday, March 1st for the newest member of the Green Bay Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Frank Lamping is being treated for prostate cancer at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, when he checked in for an appointment, he was greeted by staff wearing green and gold, and a big banner in his honor.

Lamping said the show of recognition has left him speechless.

"It's beyond words. Like I said, I've run out of words. It's overwhelming. I don't know how to express my feelings. The niceness and kindness that people have shared with me since the middle of December -- it's unreal," Lamping said.

Lamping was inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in February.

