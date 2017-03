× Lowlands Group to renovate Café Benelux in Third Ward

Cafe Benelux in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will close temporarily on March 5th for renovations.

The restaurant’s parent company, Lowlands Group, has done renovation projects at a number of its locations in recent months, including both Cafe Hollander locations in Wauwatosa and Milwaukee.

Cafe Benelux is expected to reopen on March 17th with regular hours.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.