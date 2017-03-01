March 1, 2017 Snow Totals

FOX6 Weather Experts

Snow moved through southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. It was a heavy, wet snow that really piled up on grassy surfaces. The heaviest snow fell north of Milwaukee, in Sheboygan county. Lighter amounts near the Illinois border.

Snow Totals:

7 Greenbush
6.9 Plymouth
6 Hartford
6 Taycheedah
6 Sheboygan
5.5 Lomira
5 Belgium
5 Random Lake
4.7 Watertown
4.6 Jackson
3.5 Germantown
3.3 Oconomowoc
2.3 Sullivan
2.1 Mitchell Int’l.
2 Brown Deer
1.8 Grafton
0.5 Kenosha

