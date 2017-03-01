March 1, 2017 Snow Totals
Snow moved through southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. It was a heavy, wet snow that really piled up on grassy surfaces. The heaviest snow fell north of Milwaukee, in Sheboygan county. Lighter amounts near the Illinois border.
Snow Totals:
|7
|Greenbush
|6.9
|Plymouth
|6
|Hartford
|6
|Taycheedah
|6
|Sheboygan
|5.5
|Lomira
|5
|Belgium
|5
|Random Lake
|4.7
|Watertown
|4.6
|Jackson
|3.5
|Germantown
|3.3
|Oconomowoc
|2.3
|Sullivan
|2.1
|Mitchell Int’l.
|2
|Brown Deer
|1.8
|Grafton
|0.5
|Kenosha