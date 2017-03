Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Carl got a rare opportunity this morning at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show. He got the chance to work on one of the custom designed cars that will be on display through the weekend.

About Greater Milwaukee Auto Show (website)

New cars, trucks and SUVs will fill the Wisconsin Center for the 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show! Saturday, February 25 – Sunday, March 5, 2017. Hours Saturdays 10 am – 10 pm

Sundays 10 am – 6 pm

Monday – Thursday 3 pm – 9 pm

Friday 1 pm – 9 pm

