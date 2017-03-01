“Nothing left:” Their son died in 2014, and now, a fire has destroyed “every memory, every picture”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- Investigators are calling a house fire in Sheboygan County suspicious. Everything inside the home was destroyed -- and the family that lives there is dealing with another heartbreaking blow.

In 2014, the small community of Kewaskum was devastated over the loss of two 16-year-old boys killed in a crash. Both went to Kewaskum High School.

Now, one of those families has lost everything in a house fire, and the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

"My husband called and said I had to get home, because our house was on fire," Jessica Trapp said.

"There is nothing left. Nothing," Randy Trapp said.

Their home is all but a shell of what it once was after an intense fire on Tuesday, February 28th. Compounding the tragedy is the fact that this family has already lost so much.

"I can buy a new bed and clothes, but my son's stuff is not replaceable," Jessica Trapp said.

In June of 2014, their 16-year-old son Travis was killed when his vehicle hydroplaned -- slamming into a Washington County Sheriff's deputy head-on.

"We lost a wonderful son. Lost his best friend. He was a wonderful kid also. It's been tough," Randy Trapp said.

Life hasn't been the same since Travis Trapp passed away, and now, his parents are dealing with another devastating tragedy.

"His deer head. His autographed Aaron Rodgers picture. His autographed Brett Farve picture. Every picture. Every memory. All my photo albums. All the things I had that were Travis' are gone," Jessica Trapp said.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office is calling this fire suspicious. The State Fire Marshal is sifting through what's left of the home.

"We have the clothes that we had on (Tuesday). That's it. Nothing made it through the fire. Nothing," Randy Trapp said.

This family that has been embraced by the community before is now in need of help through another storm.

The Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Kewaskum is hosing a donation drive. Checks, cash and gift cards are being collected for the family.