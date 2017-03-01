Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
Officials: New President Trump order drops Iraq from travel ban list

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say President Donald Trump’s new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban.

Four officials say the administration’s decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq’s inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

The new order is designed to replace an earlier President Trump order that was blocked by federal courts.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the order before it is signed.

They said six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — will remain on the travel ban list.

