President Trump mentions Harley-Davidson in tariff argument during joint address to Congress

MADISON — Harley-Davidson got a mention in President Donald Trump’s first joint address to Congress on Tuesday, February 28th.

President Trump said executives from the Wisconsin-based motorcycle maker told him they have trouble selling motorcycles outside of the United States because of high taxes.

President Trump argued that while other countries heavily tax on American products, the United States doesn’t do the same when importing other countries’ products. He called for free, but fair, trade.

But Harley’s lobbyist Edward Moreland warns that imposing additional tariffs on imported motorcycles could end up hurting sales in comments submitted to the United States Trade Representative in January.

No one at Harley-Davidson immediately responded to a message requesting comment Wednesday, March 1st.

President Trump canceled a visit to Harley-Davidson’s Milwaukee area facility last month. Instead, executives traveled to Washington for the meeting.