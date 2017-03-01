SafeHouse Chicago opens Wednesday, March 1st!

CHICAGO — The SafeHouse, a Milwaukee favorite for years, opens Wednesday, March 1st in Chicago! According to a news release, the restaurant opens at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at 60 E. Ontario Street.

The Marcus Corporation, a Milwaukee-based restaurant, hotel and theater operator, acquired the iconic Milwaukee, spy-themed SafeHouse from its longtime owner Dave Baldwin in 2015. The Milwaukee location celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2016 and is equipped with many spy-themed bells and whistles, as well as Cold War-era props. The Newsroom Pub at 137 E. Wells Street acts as the front for the espionage-themed institution, which also has a discreet alley entrance, and potential spies are asked a password to enter.

According to the news release, the Chicago location includes new technology and a modern design.

Officials said the Chicago location fuses elements from the Milwaukee location — including the password to enter. There’s a new “agent authentication” process at the Chicago location, and new experiences, including a “Cone of Silence Booth.”

According to the news release, visiting spies will be tasked with locating the top-secret entrance marked only with a sign for International Exports Ltd. flanked by a gaslight and an iconic red door. Before entering, visitors will be required to provide the password or perform a top-secret clearance test to gain entry to this newest refuge for spies from around the world.

Once inside, visitors will embark on a one-of-a-kind mission as they create their own agent name and complete missions while discovering gadgets and uncovering hidden secrets.

The Chicago location includes an authentic spy plane donated by the man who flew it in WWII, and even a piece of the Berlin Wall, apparently “secured from covert operatives,” officials said in the news release. It also includes an “Interpol Bar,” a “Spybrary,” a “Seduction Lounge, an “Interrogation Room,” and a “Gadget Bar” featuring a nightly magician!

SafeHouse Chicago is open Sunday-Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

