Sheboygan County: 85-year-old woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in the Town of Lima

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — An 85-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place on State Highway 32 just south of Ourtown Road in the Town of Lima, Sheboygan County.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning, March 1st shortly after 9:00 a.m.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the 85-year-old woman was operating a Buick Century traveling northbound on State Highway 32, when she crossed the center line and struck a Ford Fusion traveling southbound, operated by a 70-year-old woman from Hingham.

Both operators were transported by Orange Cross Ambulance to Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center. The 85-year-old woman died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

Officials say the crash occurred during heavy snowfall and weather is believed to be a contributing factor.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance.

The identification of the operators will be released Thursday, March 2nd.

No other details have been released.

