Suspects sought after 4 vehicles stolen from Manheim Auto Auction

Posted 5:44 am, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 05:56AM, March 1, 2017

RACINE -- Racine authorities are searching for the suspects connected to four vehicle thefts and two accidents that occurred early Wednesday morning, March 1st.

4 vehicles stolen from Manheim Auto AuctionAccording to police, shortly before 2 a.m. the Racine County Communications Center received a call for an alarm at the Manheim Auto Auction located on 27th Street in Caledonia.

As deputies responded, they were notified of an accident near West Frontage Road and 7 Mile Road. The vehicle was a Jaguar -- and there a person walking away from the scene.

A search of the area was conducted.

As the search was being conducted police were notified of another accident at West Frontage Road and 8 Mile Road. This accident involved a Cadillac SUV that had gone off the road on a curve.

Both these vehicles are believed to be stolen from Manheim Auto Auction. Police believe that there were at least two other vehicles taken.

The area was searched extensively with no suspects located.

At this time, police say it is believed that there were no injuries from either accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

