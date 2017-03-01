The 15th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser kicks off March 5th

LIVE VIDEO: Road conditions on the freeway system
Posted 10:30 am, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32AM, March 1, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning the 15th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser.

About WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser (website)

On Sunday, March 5th, the 15th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser a chili competition that pits over 50 Milwaukee restaurants, cafes and caterers against one another to determine the city’s best chili as voted on by event attendees. Awards are given to winners in five different categories: best meat, best vegetarian, most unique chili, best heat, and best vendor display/presentation. The 2017 event features an expanded venue that includes the 1st floor gymnasium and the second floor field house at The MSOE Kern Center.

Once again there will be chili pepper races in the mold of Miller Park sausage races, AWE’s children’s area and music.

Buy tickets right now.  You can purchase them here. Advance tickets are $12 and include 4 chili samples. Additional Chili sampling tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 each. Bring two or more non-perishable food items and donated them to the Hunger Task Force and you’ll receive two additional sample tickets.

