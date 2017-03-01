This diverse group of dancers is making a difference in our community

LIVE VIDEO: Road conditions on the freeway system
Posted 10:01 am, March 1, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Academy of Dance Arts in Brown Deer has more than 300 students taking classes at their studio this year. Classes offered at the studio range from hip-hop to ballet and tap to jazz. The group who joined Real Milwaukee are member of the Intermediate Jazz Company -- and they are among the 54 dancers who will be performing at an event this weekend called "We Rise For Change."

About Academy of Dance Arts (website)

Academy of Dance Arts of Brown Deer, WI offers dance classes for all genres of dance. Like any school we have rules and guidelines as far as attire and missing classes. Please follow the below information in regards to the school year, session, appropriate attire, and what to do when you miss a class.

 We can provide students with new and used dancing attire, just call and ask how!

