Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin
LIVE VIDEO: Road conditions on the freeway system
LIVE VIDEO: View weather conditions on the FOX6 Weather Deck from the Snow Stick web cam
Winter Weather ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6pm

Vice President Mike Pence to stop in Janesville on Friday

Posted 4:05 pm, March 1, 2017, by
FARMVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FARMVILLE, VA - OCTOBER 04: Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

JANESVILLE — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Janesville on Friday, March 3rd, Governor Scott Walker confirmed for FOX6 News on Wednesday.

Walker said he will not be attending Pence’s event.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s