Washington Co. man accused of driving drunk, his blood alcohol concentration reported at .436

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, March 1st they have signed an amended criminal complaint against a 39-year-old Town of Wayne man accused of driving drunk.

Officials say the amended criminal complaint resulted after the sheriff’s office received the toxicology report on the blood test taken during the arrest process. The blood result came back with a reported value of .436 — more than five times the legal limit for driving.

The incident began when the Town of Wayne man was reported to be driving erratic in his neighborhood on the evening of January 22nd. A deputy observed the operator driving out of a ditch and pulling into a driveway that the operator reported to be his own. The investigation revealed the driver was actually in a driveway several homes away.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated 4th offense — and now has the additional charge of operation with a prohibited alcohol concentration after the blood test came back.

