Will Eddie Lacy be back with the Pack this season? Coach McCarthy discusses at NFL Combine

GREEN BAY — On the first day of March, NFL teams were already beginning to formulate their roster decisions — at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Green Bay brain-trust will look for potential stars in college, and answer questions about familiar names who may or may not return to Titletown.

That’s always one of the most interesting aspects of the NFL off-season — how teams view their impending free agents and how other teams view them.

The money involved is always the best indicator.

Eddie Lacy is a particularly interesting case. When he is healthy and in shape, he is a major force for an offense. However, he has a history of injuries and conditioning issues, so just how much of an investment is Lacy worth? Do the Packers want him back?

“Love to have Eddie back. You know, Eddie’s working through his rehab. He’s working down at the University of Alabama. Had a chance to visit with him about a week or so back. Once again, we’re in this business phase. I really don’t have anything for you. We want all of our free agents back. They’re our guys. That’s the way we view it,” Mike McCarthy, Packers head coach said.

With James Starks having been released earlier this off-season, the Packers backfield is currently converted WR Ty Montgomery and a whole lot of doubt. If the Packers don’t retain Lacy, they’ll have to add some other running back or running backs.