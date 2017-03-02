× 19-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after crash involving 2 vehicles in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A 19-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving two vehicles that happened Thursday, March 2nd in Dodge County.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on State Highway 33 near Fairfield Road in the Township of Oak Grove.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s officials, a preliminary investigation has revealed the 19-year-old was operating a 2000 Buick westbound on Highway 33 near the intersection with Fairfield Road. A 61-year-old man was operating a 1994 Mercedes Benz, which was following a Dodge County plow truck east on Highway 33.

The Buick drove onto the right/north shoulder (which was snow covered) and then began to spin in a counter-clockwise direction.

The Buick crossed the center line and traveled into the eastbound traffic lane, where it was struck by the Mercedes Benz.

The 19-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital.

The 61-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.