× 5 charged in connection with gun battle on street in Racine that ended in fiery crash

RACINE COUNTY — Five people are facing numerous criminal charges in connection with an alleged gun battle that happened on 10th Street near Main Street in Racine. The gun battle resulted in a crash that left two of the suspects hurt. A third person suffered a gunshot wound during this incident.

26-year-old Larry Ellison Jr. of Racine and 26-year-old Lushious Hand of Racine each face the following 11 felony charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, repeater — four counts

First degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, repeater — six counts

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, repeater

25-year-old George Malone III of Racine faces 18 felony charges:

Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm — two counts

First degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, repeater — three counts

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Felony bail jumping, repeater — 12 counts

21-year-old Romero Ellison of Racine faces 10 felony charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, repeater — four counts

First degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, repeater — six counts

24-year-old Darryl Nunn faces two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 6th, police were dispatched to the area near 5th and Main in Racine for a crash. They found a vehicle engulfed in flames, and a second vehicle crashed against a building near 4th and Main.

The complaint says Larry Ellison was found at the scene with “blood pouring down his face.” Romero Ellison was receiving CPR, performed by a good Samaritan who stopped at the scene. They were the only two involved in the crash that were found at the scene.

Numerous witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots prior to the crash, and after the crash, they saw individuals run from the scene.

The complaint says three guns were recovered at the scene — along with a Wisconsin ID card belonging to George Malone III.

Numerous bullet holes were found in the driver’s side of the vehicle that crashed into the building. Bullet holes could not be seen in the vehicle that caught fire, but it was laying on its passenger side and engulfed in flames. Numerous fired projectiles and casings were found in the street.

The complaint says Larry Ellison suffered a broken hip and leg injury as a result of the crash. Romero Ellison suffered a brain bleed and was in a medically induced coma. A backseat passenger who was apparently in the vehicle that crashed into the building suffered a gunshot wound to her hip/back.

That passenger was interviewed at the hospital.

According to the complaint, the woman said a man named “Charlie” picked her up that night to take her to work. She said “Charlie” was sitting next to her in the backseat. Two others were up front. She said they were driving and they came into contact with the vehicle that would eventually catch fire — near the Popeye’s on Washington Avenue. She said the vehicle stopped next to them, and there were three people inside. She said the occupants of both vehicles began “talking (expletive)” to each other. She said there were two guns in the vehicle she was in, and the occupants of the other vehicle had guns as well.

The woman told investigators eventually, the vehicle that would catch fire “was chasing them.” She said once they hit Main Street from 10th Street, “they really started shooting.” She said two people in her vehicle were shooting out the window, according to the complaint, and the occupants of the other vehicle were shooting as well.

The complaint says the woman told investigators the crash happened when one vehicle tried to “swipe” the other.

After the crash, all of the occupants of the vehicle the woman was in fled. The woman said she called for a ride to work, and eventually went to the hospital after getting to work and realizing she’d been shot.

The complaint says Lushious Hand was one of three people in the vehicle that would eventually catch fire. Hand identified Larry Ellison as the front seat passenger of the vehicle. Romero Ellison was the driver, he said. Hand told investigators he didn’t know who fired shots from the vehicle he was in. Hand denied firing shots, but did admit to walking away from the vehicle after the crash. He said he grabbed a firearm and eventually discarded it on Lake Avenue after the crash.

According to the complaint, Hand said Nunn was a passenger in the vehicle that would eventually crash into the building. He said he knew the driver as “Junie.” Investigators knew “Junie” as George Malone III. Hand could not identify the front seat passenger.

Hand said those in Malone’s vehicle fired at his vehicle first.

The complaint says Hoard was a passenger in Malone’s vehicle. Hoard told investigators Malone was the driver and Nunn was in the backseat with the woman who would eventually suffer a gunshot wound.

According to the complaint, Hoard said those in the vehicle Romero Ellison was driving pulled alongside their vehicle and fired first. Hoard said Malone drove away, but the vehicle “chased them.” Hoard estimated they were traveling at 85 miles-per-hour during this gun battle — as Larry Ellison and Lushious Hand fired at them. The complaint says Hoard admitted to firing a gun Malone had given him when Malone “yelled at him to do something.”

After the crash, Hoard admitted to tossing the gun in an alley.

Malone made his initial appearance in court in this case on February 17th after an arrest warrant was issued.

A preliminary hearing was set for February 22nd, and cash bond was set at $25,000.

Larry Ellison Jr. made his initial appearance in court in this case on March 1st. A preliminary hearing was set for March 9th.

Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Lushious Hand made his initial appearance in court in this case on March 1st. A preliminary hearing was set for March 8th.

Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Romero Ellison made his initial appearance in court in this case on February 7th. A preliminary hearin gwas set for March 8th.

Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Darryl Nunn was in court for his initial appearance on February 13th. He waived his preliminary hearing on February 22nd, and has a pre-trial conference set for March 24th.

Cash bond has been set at $20,000.