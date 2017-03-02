Beaver Dam firefighters rescue 2 people from apartment fire, including person hanging out window

BEAVER DAM -- Beaver Dam fire officials responded to an apartment fire to find someone hanging out of a window trapped by smoke.

The fire took place Thursday afternoon, March 2nd on Lake Crest Drive, near the Beaver Dam Bay Marina.

According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, several people were injured and taken to the hospital but are expected to survive. Two people were rescued from the second floor of the building, as well as some pets.

"When we got here there were a lot of residents outside giving us directions; there's someone stuck here, pets stuck here. We kind of went to what we saw and worked it that way," said Paul Hart, Beaver Dam Fire Department.

Firefighters say at this point it doesn't appear any firefighters were injured.

They're working to determine what caused the fire.

No other details have been released at this time.

