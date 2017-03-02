Casablanca restaurant to open second location in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — There will soon be a Casablanca restaurant in Brookfield!

The restaurant and hookah lounge will open in the building that used to house the HOM Wood Fired Grill on Bluemound Road.

It is set to open by May 15th.

The Brookfield location will be similar to the original Casablanca so customers can expect belly dancers, late night food and a menu much like the one you’ll find at the location on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

