Coach McCarthy wants Eddie Lacy, TJ Lang back in Green Bay next season

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy would like to have two key players back next season: running back Eddie Lacy and guard T.J. Lang.

Both can become free agents next week and while neither is signed yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t be when the free-agent market opens next Thursday.

General manager Ted Thompson noted that in past years the Packers have re-signed their players in the waning hours before hitting the open market. It could happen again, even with Lacy and Lang recovering from injuries.

“We would love to have Lacy back and really, we would love to have all of our free agents back, but as you know, this is a business, and from that standpoint, I don’t have anything new at this time,” McCarthy said.

As for Lang who was carted off the field in the NFC championship game with an injured left foot, McCarthy said: “He is still getting there, but at this time, it probably will be training camp before he does much.”