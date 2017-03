Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You can step back in time or into an alternate reality this weekend at the Mitchell Park Domes. Tied into the old west theme trained show is a special Steampunk Faire for the whole family. Carl spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look.

Enjoy the lost age of steam trains with an eclectic mix of costumed steam punk characters and vendors offering a one of a kind gadget filled garden party!

