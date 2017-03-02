LIVE VIDEO: April the Giraffe is showing ‘SIGNIFICANT movement’ in her pregnant belly

Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in northern Illinois

Posted 12:19 pm, March 2, 2017
Developing story

PEORIA, Illinois — Caterpillar says federal law enforcement officials are executing a search warrant at the company’s facilities in northern Illinois.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement but didn’t comment further.

Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Springfield, says “federal law enforcement activity” is being conducted at three Caterpillar locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton. Paul declined to elaborate or even say if the authorities are executing a search warrant.

Caterpillar is a farming construction equipment manufacturer and is one of the biggest companies of its kind on the world.

