Green Bay Packers: Price of each stadium bowl ticket will increase by $7 in 2017

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Thursday, March 2nd for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2017 season, with the price of each ticket increasing by $7.

Season ticket holders are reminded that the Packers will again be using variable pricing for the preseason and regular season games. With the $7 increase, tickets in respective areas in 2017 will cost:

End zone seats – $52 for preseason, $102 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $45 for preseason, $95 for regular season).

South end zone, 700 Level – $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $50 for preseason, $105 for regular season).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $60 for preseason, $115 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $53 for preseason, $108 for regular season).

South end zone, 600 Level – $64 for preseason, $119 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season).

Between the 20-yard lines – $69 for preseason, $129 for regular season (in 2016, prices were $62 for preseason, $122 for regular season).

Green Package ticket holders are also encouraged to register online for the early entry “Pay as We Play” option. By choosing to commit to this option for the postseason, Green Package ticket holders can lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices, which range from $92 to $117, are lower than their respective regular-season prices.

Lambeau Field premium seat ticket prices are set per client contracts. Additional information regarding ticket prices, as well as invoices, will be sent to premium seat ticket holders this week.