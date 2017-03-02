× Hall and Oates COMING TO MILWAUKEE with Tears for Fears, Allen Stone

MILWAUKEE — Hall & Oates are COMING TO MILWAUKEE!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour.

The tour will stop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 13th.

According to a release from BMO Harris Bradley Center officials, the summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. A limited number of presale tickets will be available Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. with code RICHGIRL.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Daryl Hall and John Oates are the number-one selling duo in music history. From the mid-’70s to the mid-’80s, the duo would score six #1 singles, including “Rich Girl” (also #1 R&B), “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do) (also #1 R&B), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch” from their six consecutive multi-platinum albums — ’76’s Bigger Than Both of Us, ’80’s Voices, ’81’s Private Eyes, ‘82’s H2O, ‘83’s Rock N Soul, Part I and ‘84’s Big Bam Boom. The era would also produce an additional 5 Top 10 singles, “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.”

Beyond selling 30 million albums worldwide, performing to countless sold out audiences, and winning various awards, the DNA of Tears For Fears — Roland Orzabal [vocals, guitar, keyboards] and Curt Smith [vocals, bass, keyboards] — remains embedded within three generations of artists.

On his third full-length album, soul artist Allen Stone proves himself deeply devoted to making uncompromisingly soulful music that transcends all pop convention.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to purchase tickets once they go on sale.