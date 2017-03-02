Milwaukee man accused of hit-and-run and leaving friend for dead near 12th and Center

MILWAUKEE -- One man is dead and another is charged in connection to the crash. Investigators say the suspect ran from the scene as his friend laid in the street dead on the city's north side.1 dead following crash near 12th & Center in Milwaukee

28-year-old Peterious Williams has been arrested and charged with hit and run resulting in death. Police say alcohol and speed may have led to the crash.

Early Friday morning, February 24th, police say two vehicles driven by two friends were headed westbound on Center Street. Near 12th and Center, officials say 33-year-old Milton Ross, lost control of his Ford Expedition and began sliding north, and rolled over until coming to rest in a parking lot. At that same time his friend, 28-year-old Peterious Williams, lost control of his Ford Explorer and crashed into a pole.

Investigators say Williams ran from the scene as his friend lay dead. In his vehicle, authorities found an open bottle of Cognac.

Hours later, police say Williams showed up to the police department admitting he had been "drinking at a bar with Milton, and smoking marijuana."

Court records show the 28-year-old has never had a legal driver's license.

Family tells FOX6 News, Ross will be laid to rest this weekend. They are saddened his friend has been charged. If convicted, Williams could spend 25 years behind bars.

