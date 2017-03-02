× Officials: Airport bag handler traded stolen guns for drugs

AUSTIN, Texas — Federal authorities say an airport baggage handler is accused of stealing firearms from passenger’s bags in Austin and trading them for marijuana.

Twenty-five-year-old Ja’Quan Johnson surrendered to FBI agents Wednesday on charges that include possession of stolen firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Johnson stole several handguns from bags from late November to early February, when he was a baggage handler at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Investigators have recovered seven weapons. It’s not clear how many were stolen.

Two other men were arrested last month on felony marijuana charges in the investigation.

Johnson was released following an initial court appearance Wednesday.

It’s not clear if Johnson has a lawyer to answer the charges and a phone listing for him could not be found.