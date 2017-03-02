Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge: Students stop by Feeding America to drop off PB and J they collected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Teachers in southeastern Wisconsin took their lessons on the road Thursday, March 2nd -- bringing more than 100 students to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, where they learned about food insecurities and the importance of peanut butter.

"It's about kids giving back to kids," Lori Holly, director of Marketing and Communication for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said of the annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Challenge.

2017 marks the 14th year of the PB&J Challenge.

"This is the first year that our students participated in collecting," Katie Schmoeckel, teacher at Union Grove Christian School said.

Students in southeastern Wisconsin spent the month of February collecting peanut butter and jelly, and on Thursday, they came to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to finish the job.

"Part of our school mission is to serve others so this was a practical, hands on way to make a difference in the community," Schmoeckel said.

The day wad dedicated to educating students on food insecurities that may lie in their own neighborhoods.

"It's a lesson in philanthropy. It's a lesson in really what hunger is all about," Holly said.

It was also a lesson on the nutritional importance of peanut butter.

"The nutrition for kids, especially protein that gives them that energy and keeps them going throughout the day is really essential," Holly said.

Thousands of pounds of the spread were collected in part through Roundy's participation. Bins were placed inside Pick 'n Save stores.

"We just believe that when you're in the community, you need to be part of the community," Jim Hyland, VP of corporate communications and public affairs at Roundy's said.

All of the peanut butter and jelly collected during the challenge will go to the 600 food pantries in Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's network.

New this year, the Fox Valley participated in this challenge because Feeding America built a new food bank in that area last year.