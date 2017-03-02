Progress made in search for arsonist(s) who set fire to BP gas station in Sherman Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News is learning new information about plans to rebuild the BP gas station at Sherman and Burleigh in Sherman Park -- as well as the search for the arsonist(s) who set fire to it, causing more than $1 million worth of damage during riots in August of 2016.

According to an affidavit filed last week, Milwaukee police arson investigators said they are asking to obtain Facebook records in their investigation into "several unknown black male and black female actors involved in looting the business and burning it down causing over $1 million in damages."

The affidavit says a few days after the gas station burned, a witness went to police with Facebook posts of someone claiming responsibility for the BP arson.

One post on a young woman's Facebook page read:

"It's against the law to set **** on fire but we still burned ya'll **** to the ground didn't we." "I hope they never put that gas station back up." "Part 3 coming soon I'm a make sure I kick this one off."

Police say they believe this post referred to a third day of rioting. Not long after the arson, ATF released a photo of one man they were looking for in connection to the crime. It's not clear what happened to that suspect.

On Thursday, March 2nd, police said the investigation is ongoing, but so far, there has not been an arrest.

On Wednesday night, FOX6 shared the sketches -- as the owner of the BP has filed plans with the city to rebuild the gas station, with a goal of reopening by fall.

The attorney for the owner said they will meet with the mayor and alderman on Friday, March 3rd about plans to rebuild.

As for the latest suspect being investigated in connection with the arson, it's a 23-year-old Milwaukee woman with no prior record except for a battery that was dismissed.