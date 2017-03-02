Read Across America Day: Bringing the joy of reading to kids on Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- March 2nd is the birthday of Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. He would have turned 113 years old on Thursday, March 2nd. Even though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on. In his honor, reading was celebrated in Milwaukee Public Schools and beyond.

For a brief moment on Thursday morning, Mrs. Lewis-Carter's class was transformed into cows, roosters and more.

"You can't go wrong with Dr. Seuss. Kids love it. Adults love it. Everybody loves it," Jesus Hernandez, Molina Healthcare community engagement specialist said.

Read Across America Day is celebrated each year on Dr. Seuss' birthday at Longfellow School near 21st and Mineral, throughout the Milwaukee Public Schools system -- and across the country.

"They love the back-and-forth, and feel like they're a part of it -- and just not being talked to or just read to. They love the interaction," Drunell Lewis-Carter, K-5 teacher at Longfellow said.

Most of all, the goal of Read Across America Day is to share what the famous author and illustrator has brought to so many children over the years -- the joy of reading.

"To promote literacy. To promote reading. The excitement. Let the children know that, 'wow, adults read. We're not the only ones reading,'" Lewis-Carter said.

The adults at Longfellow were volunteers from Molina Healthcare which also runs dental screenings and promotes healthy eating at the school.

"We know that resources might be limited at certain schools, so we try to fill in those gaps as much as we can with literacy programs, with healthy eating programs," Hernandez said.

A full body and a full mind is just what the doctor -- Dr. Seuss, in this case -- ordered.