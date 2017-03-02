Report: VP Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct state business
WASHINGTON — A newspaper is reporting that Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana’s governor.
The Indianapolis Star reports that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account.
Public officials are not barred from using personal email accounts under Indiana law. The law is interpreted to mean that any official business conducted on private email must be retained to comply with public record laws.
The vice president’s spokesman, Marc Lotter, says Pence “maintained a state email account and a personal email account” like previous Indiana governors.
As Donald Trump’s running mate, Pence frequently criticized rival Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Gov Pence’s office issued this statement to the IndyStar:
“Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”
OMG!! – A personal email account is different than a PRIVATE SERVER!! An AOL account or gmail is maintained by independent companies, unlike HRC’s set up where she controlled everything -including the ability to delete and clear records! This was raised months ago and was quickly dropped as an issue. Why now?!?!?!?