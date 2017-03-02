× The Home Depot to hire 750 in Milwaukee as spring, its busiest season, approaches

MILWAUKEE — The Home Depot is looking to hire 750 associates in Milwaukee as the company prepares for spring — its busiest season.

According to a news release from Home Depot officials, applying for a job at the world’s largest home improvement retailer now takes about 15 minutes using any device, thanks to a shorter application and mobile optimized Careers site.

There are both full-time and part-time positions available — from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. Opportunities include permanent and seasonal positions in stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

CLICK HERE to browse openings or to submit an application.