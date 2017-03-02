WATCH LIVE: ‘Significant movement’ in April the giraffe’s pregnant belly

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress as normal as she nears giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, officials said Thursday, March 2nd.

It has been a week since thousands of people began tuning in to the park’s live stream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

“A lot of behavior that had us on our toes but now acknowledgeable active labor at this time,” officials said on Facebook.

Park officials shared two photos of April from a week apart, showing April’s “growth is perhaps more noticeable when (compared) like this versus day to day.”

“There is no doubt momma and calf are progressing and growing,” officials said.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately six feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on February 23rd on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.