× Wisconsin Democrats propose tax cuts for middle class

MADISON — Democratic state lawmakers want to cut taxes for Wisconsin’s middle class.

Rep. Chris Taylor of Madison and others introduced a bill at a news conference Thursday that would cut taxes for a family of four earning $70,000 a year would by about $350. The plan would also raise taxes on those earning more than $1 million. Taylor says middle class families are paying more than their share of taxes and the number of middle class families in Wisconsin has been declining.

The proposal faces long odds in the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans.

Democrats want to pay for the tax cut by ending the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which they lambasted for disproportionately benefiting multi-millionaires. Protecting that tax credit is a priority for Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Republicans.