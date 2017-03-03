LIVE VIDEO: Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Janesville at 11:45am
Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

2nd fatal shooting in 4 days by deputies in north central Wisconsin

Posted 10:42 am, March 3, 2017, by
crime generic

RIB MOUNTAIN — A fatal shooting by a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy in Rib Mountain is the second deadly encounter between law enforcement and a suspect in north central Wisconsin in four days.

The state Department of Justice says authorities negotiated with a suspect for more than two hours Thursday after responding to a report of a hostage situation in Rib Mountain, near Wausau. Officials have not released details on what caused a deputy to fatally shoot 33-year-old John Hall.

The incident Thursday follows the fatal shooting earlier this week by a Lincoln County deputy. Shawn Igers was fatally shot Monday in Corning. Authorities say the deputy had returned Igers’ gunfire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s