2nd fatal shooting in 4 days by deputies in north central Wisconsin

RIB MOUNTAIN — A fatal shooting by a Marathon County sheriff’s deputy in Rib Mountain is the second deadly encounter between law enforcement and a suspect in north central Wisconsin in four days.

The state Department of Justice says authorities negotiated with a suspect for more than two hours Thursday after responding to a report of a hostage situation in Rib Mountain, near Wausau. Officials have not released details on what caused a deputy to fatally shoot 33-year-old John Hall.

The incident Thursday follows the fatal shooting earlier this week by a Lincoln County deputy. Shawn Igers was fatally shot Monday in Corning. Authorities say the deputy had returned Igers’ gunfire.