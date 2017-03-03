× 680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard

Around 680,000 baby rattles have been recalled due to a possible choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The ball-shaped Kids II Oball Rattle has been recalled because the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads inside of the disc, the report says. The beads pose a choking hazard to young children.

In total, about 680,000 rattles in the U.S. and 17,000 in Canada are affected by the recall.

Kids II has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking.

The Oball Rattles, model number 81031, in pink, blue, green and orange are affected. The model number was printed on the inner surface of one of the discs and on the packaging. Rattles involved in the recall have the following date codes: T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065. The company said the date code is on printed on a small triangle on the side of the rattle.

The Oball Rattles were sold at Target, Toys “R” Us, Walgreens, Amazon Walmart, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com and other retailers between January 2016 and February 2017.

For more information, contact Kids II at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit their website and click on “recalls” at the bottom of the page.