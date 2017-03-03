× Atlas Preparatory Academy teacher under investigation for inappropriate conduct with student

MILWAUKEE — Two parents have reached out to FOX6 News in regards to a letter sent home with students of Atlas Preparatory Academy on Friday, March 3rd indicating one of its teachers has been placed on administrative leave. The letter states the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a report alleging an Atlas teacher had inappropriate conduct with student outside of school grounds.

The letter reads as follows:

“The Milwaukee Police Department sent officers to the Kansas Campus on Wednesday, March 1st to investigate a report alleging inappropriate conduct between an Atlas teacher and a student outside of school grounds. School officials are fully cooperating with the Milwaukee Police Department in this ongoing investigation. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. “We want to assure you that we continue to take all the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We are deeply dismayed by this allegation and will continue to work with our students to support them as they cope with this disturbing news. Counseling will be made available to students, staff, and families.”

The letter was signed by Michelle Lukacs, Executive Director at Atlas Preparatory Academy.

According to Atlas Preparatory Academy’s website, the Kansas Campus is a K4 through 6th grade school.