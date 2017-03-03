× Candle sparks fire at Lincoln School Apartments in Racine; two displaced

RACINE — At least two people are displaced after an apartment fire on Carlisle Avenue in Racine Thursday, March 2nd. Officials say a candle sparked the blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Lincoln School Apartments around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials, a resident was sitting in her recliner when a magazine fell from her chair onto a candle — which she had sitting on a metal tray on the floor next to her.

The paper from the magazine ignited, setting the chair on fire.

Officials say the woman was able to self evacuate.

The fire alarms notified the other residents of the building — and the sprinkler system contained the fire until the fire department could extinguish the flames.

The American Red Cross aided one displaced resident while family helped another.

The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.