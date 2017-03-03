× Caught on camera: Police seek 2 men suspected of stealing cans of baby formula

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help to identify two people suspected of stealing cans of baby formula from a Pick ‘n Save store on Capitol Dr. Officials shared two photos of the suspects.

A Wisconsin Crime Alert indicates the suspects entered the store and proceeded to the baby formula aisle where they could be seen by surveillance cameras. They allegedly concealed a total of six cans of Gerber Good Start baby formula each.

Officials say the baby formula was concealed inside of their coats after which the suspects exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. It’s unknown if the suspects had a vehicle. The total loss is estimated at $114.00

If you recognize either of the suspects in these photos, you’re urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.