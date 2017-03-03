Celebrating women: Attendance doubles at UWM’s Women Leaders Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It brings together hundreds of women to downtown Milwaukee. In fact, since beginning eight years ago, the Women Leaders Conference has more than doubled its attendance.

A full round of applause could be heard from every session on Friday, March 3rd.

"With the level of speakers and content that's here, it's a can't-miss opportunity," said Traci Brown, body language expert.

Every seat on the Pfister's seventh floor was taken because every year the Women Leaders Conference is growing in attendance.

"Most of the women who are attending are mid-level management. They are looking for the inspiration and empowerment to move up in their career," said Mary Piwaron, Women Leaders Conference director.

The conference is hosted by UW-Milwaukee's School of Continuing Education.

"We have speakers talking about productivity and speakers talking about health and fitness and speakers talking about resilience," said Piwaron.

Kate Breske from Briggs and Stratton, is talking about the "impact the artful criticism."

"A lot of people end up in this area of really trying to sugarcoat what they are saying because we don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, right," said Breske.

Just a year ago, Breske was sitting in the audience. Friday, was her first time leading a session.

"I'm honored to be a part of it because of how much I get form it," said Breske.

Attendees came from ten states, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

The afternoon's keynote came from California. Danica McKellar, who played Winnie on "The Wonder Years," has a degree in mathematics, is a New York Times best selling author and an advocate for math education.

"It's an opportunity to network with your peers. It's an opportunity to develop yourself," said McKellar.