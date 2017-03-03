× Dodge County Sheriff’s Office takes “proactive measures” to avoid incident in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be with the Beaver Dam Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol in what a news release calls a “criminal interdiction operation” late on Saturday, March 4th and into the early hours of Sunday, March 5th.

Law enforcement is responding to credible information that an event is taking place at Pops Eatery in Beaver Dam. This event is reported to have the same individuals who were involved in the incident on February 18th which resulted in numerous arrests and citations. There were also numerous fights and disturbances both inside the establishment and in the parking lot by patrons of that event. Arrests in that incident included weapons arrest, drug arrest and disorderly conduct arrests.

Officials say they have received credible information these individuals involved have gang ties and following the February 18th event. It is believed these same individuals were involved in the shooting that took place on the east side of Madison.

Law enforcement plans to be in the area from 9:00 p.m. Saturday through 4:00 a.m. Sunday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it is taking proactive measures to keep the public safe from individuals involved in drugs, weapons and violent criminal activity.

Anyone who witnesses criminal activity, impaired driving or other suspicious activity on Saturday night is urged to immediately notify the sheriff’s office.

43.457769 -88.837329